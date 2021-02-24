Mother, child found dead in frigid Morris County pond

Loading...

BOONTON, NJ – After being alerted by a resident of a child abandoned in a car, police arrived at the pond in Grace Lord Park to investigate. When officers arrived, they found the child in the car and followed footprints in the snow that lead them to the discovery of a woman and another child dead in the water.

On February 23, 2021, at approximately 5:39 p.m., law enforcement was dispatched to the Upper Pond section of Grace Lord Park in Boonton on a report of an unattended child.

“While searching the area, law enforcement located the bodies of a 35-year-old female and an approximately 11-year-old child in the water,” the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. “The unattended child, age 6, was unharmed. At this time, the identity of these individuals will not be released and the investigation is ongoing,”

A joint investigation is being conducted by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Boonton Police Department Detective Bureau and Boonton Fire Department Swiftwater Rescue Team.

