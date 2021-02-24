Repeat felon, released early by governor killed woman, father, child and made his family eat her heart to ward off demons

Loading...

CHICKASHA, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has been actively investigating the death of a woman whose murder is tied to the murders of a 67-year-old man and his 4-year old granddaughter last week.

According to the complaint,”He cooked the heart with potatoes to feed to his family to release the demons.”

Lawrence Paul Anderson, 42, was identified as the suspect in the murders of Leon Pye and his granddaughter Kaeos Yates. On February 12, 2021, while in custody at the hospital, Anderson admitted to agents that he also killed a neighbor that lived on the same street as the Pyes. Officers went to the house where 41-year-old Andrea Lynn Blankenship was living in the 200 block of Minnesota in Chickasha. Upon entering the residence, Blankenship was found stabbed to death.

Stitt was out on early release after being sentenced to serve twenty years in prison in 2017. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt had commuted Anderson’s sentence and he got out of prison last month.

“This case began on February 9, 2021, when a 9-1-1 call was made from the Pye’s home but the caller hung up,” the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported. “Chickasha police were dispatched and attempted to make contact with the homeowner. While attempting to make contact at the door, officers could hear someone inside the home calling for help. Officers forced entry and discovered four people injured inside the home.”

Leon and Kaeos were pronounced deceased at the scene. Pye’s wife, Delsie, was maimed during the attack and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Delci has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Agents have evidence supporting that Blankenship was murdered first. Then Anderson went to the Pye’s house maiming Delsie and murdering Leon and Kaeos. Anderson was taken into custody at the scene and then transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was released from the hospital on Monday, February 15, 2021, and transported to the Grady County Jail. He is facing multiple charges, however, due to the severe weather and related closings, official charges have not yet been filed.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. No additional information will be released at this time.