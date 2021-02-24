South Korean charged with healthcare fraud as be boarded plan to leave U.S. at JFK Airport

BROOKLINE, MASS – The former owner of several physical therapy clinics in Greater Boston was arrested on health care fraud charges today as he attempted to board an international flight at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Chang Goo Yoon, 59, a South Korean national who most recently resided in Waltham, was charged with health care fraud. Yoon will make an initial appearance in federal court in the Eastern District of New York tomorrow.

According to the charging document, from 2009 to 2020, Yoon was the owner and operator of several physical therapy clinics in Allston, Waltham and Brookline. It is alleged that Yoon billed patients for non-existent physical therapy appointments. Specifically, Yoon allegedly billed patients for appointments that they canceled or never attended, including appointments while the patient was overseas. Yoon also billed claims using a former employee’s name and healthcare provider identifier even though she did not provide the claimed services. It is further alleged that Yoon billed patients for services on dates when he was not present at the clinic, but instead was at the Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City, N.J. or the MGM Grand casino in Springfield, Mass.

The charge of health care fraud provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division; Anthony DiPaolo, Chief of Investigations of the Insurance Fraud Bureau of Massachusetts; and Matthew Modafferi, Inspector in Charge of the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, Northeast Area Field Office made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elysa Q. Wan of Lelling’s Health Care Fraud Unit is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging document are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.