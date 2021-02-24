Suspect wanted in last week’s murder of Tampa teen arrested

Loading...

TAMPA, FL – A 17-year-old has turned himself in for the murder of another teenager last week in Tampa.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of the suspect connected to a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday, February 17, on E 124th Avenue in Tampa. At approximately 8:30 p.m., deputies located a male juvenile victim lying deceased outside a duplex at the intersection of E 124th Avenue and N 9th Street.

Kanye Mordica, 17, turned himself in at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office after an alert was issued notifying the public of a warrant for his arrest. Mordica is facing charges of second-degree murder with a firearm related to the incident.

