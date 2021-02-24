Two Akron SWAT team raids yield drugs, guns, multiple arrests

Loading...

AKRON, OH – Members of Akron Police Department’s Anti-Violence Bureau, assisted by SWAT, conducted two search warrants yesterday morning and made multiple arrests, after an extensive, ongoing investigation.

The first search warrant was conducted at a residence in the 500 block of Lafollette Street. Seized were 10 grams of methamphetamines and one handgun. Four adults found in the home were arrested and charged with various drug and weapons offenses: Amanda Howard, 43, charged with Possession, Andrea Hilhoan, 32, charged with Trafficking and Weapons Under Disability, Ray Cottrill, 49, Possession, and Cheyenne Porter, 23, charged with (F5) Possession.

Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.

A home in the 800 block of Stanwood Avenue was also searched. Shannon Sammons, 38, and Yalinda Cunningham, 37, were both arrested and charged with Trafficking and Possession. Sammons was also charged with Weapons Under Disability. Seized and photographed below were 1 pound of powder cocaine, 1 oz. fentanyl, ½ oz. of methamphetamines, over $87,000 in cash, and 3 loaded handguns.

The Akron Police Department remains committed to enhancing public safety and doing its part in taking illegal drugs and guns off the streets while helping to make communities safer.

Loading...

Loading...