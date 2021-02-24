Two arrested for home invasion, violent assault in Georgetown

Loading...

Georgetown, DE-Georgetown Police have arrested 27-year-old Ryan Crater and 22-year-old Samuel Senecharles, both of Georgetown, in connection with a home invasion that occurred on February 23, 2021.

The incident occurred on February 22, 2021, at approximately 3:09 p.m., at a residence located on Tranquility Lane in Georgetown. Upon arrival, officers contacted two victims, one of which had sustained non-life-threatening injuries to the head. The investigation revealed that three males entered the residence, all wearing face coverings. Upon entering the residence, the three males began to assault a male victim. One of the suspects was in possession of a handgun. All three suspects then fled the residence on foot.

Through investigative measures, detectives were able to identify one of the suspects as 27-year-old Ryan Crater of Georgetown. On February 22, 2021, Crater was taken into custody at his residence and transported to the Georgetown Police Department, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

• Home Invasion First Degree

• Assault 2nd Degree

• Aggravated Menacing

• Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony

• Conspiracy 2nd Degree

• Offensive Touching

Crater was arraigned via videophone at Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $210,000 secured bail.

On February 23, 2021 Detectives identified a second suspect as 22-year-old Samuel Senecharles of Georgetown. Senecharles was taken into custody at his residence and transported to the Georgetown Police Department, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Loading...

Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

• Home Invasion First Degree

• Assault 2nd Degree

• Aggravated Menacing

• Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony

• Conspiracy 2nd Degree

• Offensive Touching

Senecharles was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $167,500 secured bond.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department attention Detective Diaz at 302-856-6613 or by calling Delaware crime stoppers 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

Loading...