Two men charged for rape in Orlando

ORLANDO, FL – On February 22, 2021, at approximately 1408 hours, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location in Orlando, FL, in reference to a sexual assault report. The incident took place in Osceola County on February 21, 2021. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the adult victim, who stated that two males sexually assaulted her.

Based on this information a Special Investigation Detective responded and immediately took over the investigation.

During the course of the investigation, the victim provided more information and evidence supporting the allegation to Detectives. Based on the information provided by the victim, Detectives were able to positively identify Jonathan Suarez-Cortes and Rafael Suarez Jr., as the suspects involved in the incident and developed probable cause for their arrest.

On February 23, 2021, contact was made with Jonathan and Rafael and both were arrested. Jonathan and Rafael were booked into the Osceola County Jail for sexual battery, under a $0.00 bond.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to serving our community and increasing public safety. Anyone with information related to this case or any other similar incidents, please contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-2222.

