Woman stabbed in department store parking lot, bystander subdued attacker

Newark, DE – The Delaware State Police have arrested 33-year-old Jake Gillespie of Claymont, DE, for Robbery and related charges.

The incident occurred on February 23, 2021, at approximately 12:55 p.m., when a 46-year-old female victim from Wilmington, was walking through the parking lot in front of the Ross department store located at 1317 Churchmans Road, Newark. The victim was talking on her cell phone walking to her vehicle when she was approached by Gillespie who ensued in a verbal argument with her. Gillespie blocked the victim from entering her vehicle and stabbed her in the left leg with a broken glass bottle. Gillespie then forcibly stole the victims cell phone as she was attempting to call the police and fled the parking lot on foot.

A witness at the scene who observed the incident chased Gillespie down and held him to the ground until police responded. Upon trooper’s arrival they took Gillespie into custody without incident.

Gillespie was transported to Troop 6 where he was charged with the following crimes:

Robbery 1st Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Assault 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Malicious Interference Emergency Communications

Gillespie was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $130,200 cash bond.

The victim was treated and released for a stab wound to the leg at an area hospital.

