Clinton Man Sentenced to Prison for Methamphetamine Charges

DAVENPORT, IOWA — On Tuesday, February 23, 2021, United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Shayne Russell Cox, age 33, of Clinton, to 120 months in prison for conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced Acting United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal. Following his prison term, Cox was ordered to serve five years of supervised release as well as pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

An investigation revealed beginning in 2015, Shayne Cox and other co-conspirators knowingly agreed to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute “ice” methamphetamine. The conspiracy involved multiple kilograms of ice. In furtherance of this drug conspiracy, Cox regularly obtained large quantities of methamphetamine from individuals in Arizona and arranged for its transportation to Clinton. The supplier was suspected of having direct ties to Mexico.

This matter was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.