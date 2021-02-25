Congressional Democrats confused, shocked after Facebook flags their hate speech post as hate speech

Loading...

The Democrats called for social media to take a stand against bigoted hate speech and on Thursday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Congresswoman Marie Newman learned firsthand that idiot overreaching goes both ways. Now, they both know what it’s like to be a conservative on social media.

After the right’s answer to AOC, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene thumped her bible in the senate against transgender rights, the party of the tolerant left shoved it in her face and planted an LGBTQ equality flag across from her office. This came after Greene put out a sign that read “There are TWO genders. Male & Female” outside of her office.

Now, we know Greene is offended by transgenders, she made that clear. So, why on earth would it be a good idea to place that flag there? Well, to antagonize. It would be like if Greene placed a Ted Cruz poster on the wall outside of her office. It’s by liberal definition an act of hate. Two hates don’t make a right.

Today, AOC and Newman were shocked…and stunned that Facebook is doing what the Democrats wanted. They are removing hate and anger from their platform. They removed the video of Newman planting the LGBTQ flag in the hallway of the U.S. Capitol.

Now, the Congresswoman’s official account has a hate speech violation associated with it.

Continue Reading Below

Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.