Coralville ex-con, meth dealer going back to prison

DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Monday, February 22, 2021, United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Jeffrey Fitzgerald Goins, age 33, of Coralville, to 190 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing detectable amounts of methamphetamine and 120 months imprisonment for felon in possession of a firearm announced Acting United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal. Following his prison terms, Goins was ordered to serve ten years of supervised release as well as pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

Goins was previously convicted of federal drug charges in 2013. Goins was serving a term of federal supervised release for the prior offense when he participated in the methamphetamine conspiracy. Chief Judge Jarvey ordered the term of supervised release revoked and imposed a consecutive 30-month prison sentence for the violation. Goins’ total sentence is 220 months in prison.

This investigation began in 2019 when law enforcement learned Goins was a prominent supplier and distributor of drugs in the Johnson County area. Police determined Goins was involved in a conspiracy to disseminate drugs with codefendants Bryant Smith, Geneva Hudson, and others. Goins and Hudson distributed methamphetamine to law enforcement and Goins was caught with a firearm when he was arrested in February of 2020. Goins, a prior felon, was prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.

This matter was investigated by the Johnson County Drug Task Force and the case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.