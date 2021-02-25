Corning Man Sentenced to Prison for Child Pornography

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA—On February 19, 2021, Lonnie Ray Schafroth, age 54, of Corning, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey to 65 months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release for receiving child pornography announced Acting United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal.

Microsoft provided law enforcement a cyber-tip that resulted in a search warrant served on Schafroth’s residence in Corning. The search resulted in the seizure of a computer which contained over 3,000 images of child pornography, many of which depicted children under the age of 12. Schafroth had obtained the images from searches conducted on the Internet between July of 2017 and June 12, 2019.

This matter was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation – Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Offices for the Southern District of Iowa.