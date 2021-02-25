Former cocaine addict Demi Lovato says gender reveal parties are immoral because some boys have vaginas

Loading...

Former Disney star and cocaine addict Demi Lovato this week gave parents across America some parental advice, “Stop hosting gender reveal parties.”

Lovato said there are boys with vaginas and girls with penises, so stop the madness of this ridiculous gender reveal videos and parties. Lovato suggests gender reveals are transphobic and said some boys have vaginas and some girls have penises.

“This is not about being politically correct, it’s about being correct. The refusal to acknowledge this stems from a misunderstanding of what transphobia is,” Lovato said. ”

Transphobia is not just prejudice or violence against an individual trans person, it is a belief system that presumes non-trans people to be more “natural” than trans people. Only individual people can self determine their gender.”

Loading...

“Gender reveals require not just the invalidation of transness, but the impossibility of transness. The assumption is that the baby is cis. Cisness is positioned as the default and everyone else is understood as derivative of it,” the post reads. “The idea goes: while we might ‘identify’ as trans now, we were ‘originally’ ‘born’ cis and we later became trans. When in truth, everyone is just born. And we all become after the fact,” the former cocaine addict claimed.

First reported: Daily Wire