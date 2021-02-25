Franklin County Man Gets 5 Years for Child Pornography Conviction

HARRISBURG , PA – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Craig Killmeyer, age 56, of Greencastle, Pennsylvania, was sentenced yesterday to five years’ imprisonment to be followed by ten years of supervised release, by Chief U.S District Court Judge John E. Jones III, for receiving and distributing child pornography.

According to Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Killmeyer previously admitted to receiving and distributing images of child pornography between December 2017 and December 2018. Killmeyer used Kik Messenger to send and receive the images.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlo D. Marchioli and former Assistant U.S. Attorney James T. Clancy prosecuted the case.

Loading...

Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.