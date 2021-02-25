Hasbro says Mr. Potato Head brand to become gender neutral, but not company name

Loading...

Mr. Potato Head is offensive. Mrs. Potato Head is also offensive. At least that’s what some people think, so the company today announced it was rebranding its line of Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head toys to just “Potato Head”.

“Hasbro is officially renaming the Mr. Potato Head brand to Potato Head to better reflect the full line,” the company said. “But rest assured the iconic MR. and MRS. POTATO HEAD characters aren’t going anywhere and will remain MR. and MRS. POTATO HEAD,” the company said.

This fall, the company said it is launching “Potato Head Family”, a celebration of the many faces of families allowing kids to imagine and create their own Potato Head family with 2 large potato bodies, 1 small potato body, and 42 accessories.

“The possibilities to create your own families are endless with mixing and mashing all the parts and pieces,” the company said. The toy is compatible with most standard Potato Head offerings and is a great addition to your Potato Head collection.

The company received flak for the move, which if you think about it is really a cool idea that does give kids tons of options, even the option to create an anatomically and scientific gender correct Potato Head family.

The company, after some misinformation online had to reiterate its stance that it is not going to gender reassign their existing products.

“Hold that Tot – your main spud, MR. POTATO HEAD isn’t going anywhere! While it was announced today that the POTATO HEAD brand name and logo are dropping the ‘MR.’ I yam proud to confirm that your favorite taters, MR. and MRS. POTATO HEAD aren’t going anywhere and will remain MR. and MRS. POTATO HEAD,” the company said later in the day.

Hasbro did not say they will look at their company name, which includes the word “bro” which identifies as male to something more appropriate such as “HasWe” or “HasUs”.