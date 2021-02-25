Last member of large Virginia meth trafficking operation gets 14 years in federal prison

ABINGDON, VA – James Sebastian, a member of a conspiracy that trafficked methamphetamine from the West coast into Southwest Virginia, was sentenced yesterday in U.S. District Court in Abingdon to 168 months in prison, Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar announced.

“Methamphetamine distribution continues to threaten public safety throughout Southwest Virginia,” Acting U.S. Attorney Bubar stated today. “Today’s significant sentence ought to send a message of our commitment to dismantling drug trafficking organizations responsible for dealing this deadly narcotic and sending their members to federal prison.”

Sebastian, 48, previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Sebastian was part of a large-scale methamphetamine organization. In early 2017, Operation California Dreaming began investigating the trafficking of methamphetamine between California, Southwest Virginia, and Northeast Tennessee. As a result of that investigation, 28 individuals, located in California, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, were charged as being members of a drug trafficking organization responsible for the distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine. Charges levied against these individuals included both drug and firearms offenses.

Sebastian was the final member of the conspiracy to be sentenced:

