Local newspaper’s ridiculous “back to school” band photos go viral

WENATCHEE, WA – Wenatchee is a small mountain valley town nestled alongside the Columbia River in central Washington State about halfway between Seattle and Spokane. The city of 30,000 or so barely registers on the map, but today, a story in the community’s local news site, “The Wenatchee World” has gone viral after photographer Don Seabrook took a photo of the local high school band playing their instruments in “COVID-19 bubbles”. In January, students at the two local high schools returned to school, but the photos that were taken by Seabrook highlight the absolute madness that is taking over America during COVID-19 as band students sit inside small bubbles, including a sousaphone player who is bursting at the seams in his. While Seabrook took the photos to report on local happenings, they became near-immediate viral cannon fodder for a nation that is going through extreme pandemic frustration and fatigue.

Band practice in a pandemic… Back to school in Wenatchee, WA, via the @Wenatcheeworld: https://t.co/dOcqg3ewLj pic.twitter.com/VfaDP5zzw3 — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 25, 2021

The photo has gone viral on Twitter and Facebook.