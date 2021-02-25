Man pleads guilty after police confiscate meth, gun after high speed chase

KANSAS CITY, MO – A Kansas City, Missouri, man has pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally possessing methamphetamine and a firearm.

Michael Allen Dicks, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty before U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips on Tuesday, Feb. 23, to one count of possessing methamphetamine to distribute and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

According to his plea agreement, a Platte County, Mo., sheriff’s deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a Nissan Altima driven by Dicks on March 16, 2020, after Dicks failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of N.W. Cookingham and N. Ambassador in Kansas City, Mo. Dicks failed to stop, and during the ensuing vehicle pursuit the Altima reached speeds of 130 miles per hour. Dicks also drove the wrong way on 152 Highway in an attempt to elude law enforcement. During the pursuit, the Altima crashed in the area of N.W. 92nd Terrace and N.W. Old Tiffany Springs Parkway. Due to his injuries from the crash, Dicks was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Inside Dick’s vehicle, deputies found a loaded Sig Sauer 9mm semi-automatic handgun and four bags that contained a total of 462.7 grams (more than one pound) of pure methamphetamine.

Under federal statutes, Dicks is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of life in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Bradley K. Kavanaugh. It was investigated by the DEA and the Platte County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department.