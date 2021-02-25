Missing Lakeland teen found dead in Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve

Loading...

LAKELAND, FL – The search for a missing Lakeland teenager on Wednesday ended tragically when he was discovered in the Green Swamp Preserve. Late last night, police said the boy who had been missing since Tuesday’s body had been found.

“We are sad to report that the body of 18-year-old Charlie Roberts was recovered in the Green Swamp area of Sumter County this evening,” the Lakeland Police Department said. “Charlie was reported missing to LPD early this morning by a family member after losing contact with him on Tuesday, February 22. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting the death investigation, with LPD providing all information gathered thus far in the investigation.”

