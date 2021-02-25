Murrells Inlet meth dealer busted for third time

Loading...

MURRELLS INLET, SC – A couple who have multiple prior arrests for dealing methamphetamines in the Murrels Inlet area are back in jail again, even if only temporarily.

According to Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver, his department’s narcotic agents, criminal investigators and uniform patrol personnel executed a search warrant at 5094 Pee Dee Lane in the Murrells Inlet area of Georgetown County today.

“The search warrant was relative to an on-going drug investigation regarding distribution of crystal methamphetamine. Agents seized a variety of illegal/ controlled substances including approximately 90 grams of crystal meth,” Sheriff Weaver said. “Defendants William Russell June Jr., 42, and Heather Anne Ditcher-White, 48, were taken into custody. Both were charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine (greater than 28 grams), Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.”

Heather Anne Ditcher-White was released on bond for an arrest last week for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. William Russell June Jr. was arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine in July 2020 and is currently on bond and electronic monitoring for a January 2021 arrest for Trafficking Methamphetamine.

Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today. Related News: Five men charged for illegally shooting, killing ducks

Sheriff Weaver said, “These types of dealers of death have no business being let out of jail time after time. My office will continue to lock them up until someone gets it right.”

Continue Reading Below