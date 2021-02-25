Philly man’s murder caught on doorbell cam, now police are searching for suspect

Loading...

PHILADELPHIA, PA – When a man was murdered last week answering his door at his Philadelphia home, the entire ordeal was captured on his front door video security system.

On February 15, 2021 at 11:16 pm, in the 4000 block of Creston Street, two male offenders went to a residence on the block. Suspect #1 knocked on the door of a residence and confronted the victim when he answered the door. The offender shot the victim several times, killing him. Both suspects then fled the area in an unknown direction.

When the man answered the door, the assailant pointed a gun at him and said, “Put it up, move or I’m going to bust your ass.”

He then made entry through the front door, fired several shots and ran off. His escape was also caught on nearby home security video system. Below is a video of the murder and police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to let them know.

