Police searching for suspects wanted for Anne Arundel home invasion and abduction

ANNE ARUNDEL, MD – Police in Ann Arundel County are searching for suspects wanted for a home invasion and possible abduction in Odenton last night.

On Wednesday, at approximately 10:05 p.m. officers responded for a home invasion and possible abduction at an apartment located in the 300 block of Baldwin Avenue in Odenton. The three occupants of the residence reported four unknown male suspects armed with handguns entered the apartment through a rear sliding door.

The suspects ransacked the apartment and then fled. One of the victims is missing and may have been abducted by the suspects.

Taken from the scene was a blue 2004 Acura TSX with Texas temporary registration 97681G3 belonging to one of the other residents. The victims described the suspects as black males wearing dark clothing.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects, the missing victim, or the missing vehicle. Western District detectives along with the Missing Persons Unit are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact the Tip Line at 410-222-4700. Anyone coming in contact with or seeing the missing victim or vehicle is asked to call 911.

