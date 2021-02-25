Rand Paul asks Rachel Levine a question about child gender reassignment surgery without parental consent, but she didn’t answer

Loading...

WASHINGTON, DC– President Joe Biden’s pick for Assistant Secretary of Health, a transgender woman, Rachel Levine faced sharp criticism from U.S. Senator Rand Paul in her Senate confirmation hearing this week. Paul asked Ms. Levine if she would allow children to have gender reassignment surgery without parental consent. Paul said in America, a child cannot legally go to the hospital or doctor for stitches without their parents, but Levine fully supports child autonomy when it comes to gender reassignment surgery, an irreversible operation.

On two occasions when asked for a yes or no answer, Levine responded with a prescripted response.

“Transgender medicine is a very complex and nuanced field with robust research and standards of care that have been developed,” Ms. Levine said. “If I am fortunate enough to be confirmed as the assistant secretary of health, I will look forward to working with you and your office and coming to your office and discussing the particulars of the standards of care for transgender medicine.”

