Silvis, Illinois Man Sentenced to Prison for Firearms Offenses

DAVENPORT, IOWA — On Tuesday, February 23, 2021, United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced LaShawn DJames Hensley, age 28, originally of Silvis, Illinois, to 90 months in prison for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, announced Acting United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal. Following his prison term, Hensley will serve three years of supervised release, as well as pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

The investigation of Hensley began in 2018 when Hensley was driving eastbound on Interstate 74 in Bettendorf approaching the Mississippi River. While crossing the bridge, another vehicle pulled up beside Hensley’s vehicle. While alongside the vehicle, Hensley flashed a black pistol at the occupant of the second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle slowed down, called 911, and reported what happened. Moline, Illinois police officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, however Hensley fled at a high rate of speed back toward Bettendorf. Hensley continued to elude Bettendorf and Davenport police officers, as well members of the Iowa State Patrol while driving at high speeds. As the chase ended, Hensley lost control of his vehicle on Welcome Way just south of Kimberly Road in Davenport. Hensley then ran from the officers and threw a loaded Glock 22 .40 caliber pistol onto a commercial rooftop. Upon search of Hensley’s vehicle, officers found three cell phones, sandwich bags, a digital scale, 24 Alprazolam pills, and approximately one ounce of marijuana.

This matter was investigated by the Iowa State Patrol, Bettendorf Police Department, Davenport Police Department, and the Moline Police Department. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.