St. Petersburg woman arrested after shooting wife

ST. PETERSBURG, FL – St. Petersburg Police have arrested a 53-year-old woman for the attempted murder of her wife after a heated argument.

“On February 22, 9 :30 p.m., police officers responded to a person shot at the Saint Charles Row Apartments on Pinellas Point Dr,” The St. Petersburg Police Department said.

Faye Swain, age 53, was arguing with her wife and shot her. Swain left the scene. The victim survived her injuries and is recovering. Detectives found and arrested Swain yesterday, February 24th.

She is charged with attempted homicide and felon in possession of a firearm.

