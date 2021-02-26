72-Year Old Las Vegas Man Mailed White Powder to the New York State Gaming Commission, Feds Say

ALBANY, NEW YORK – Brent Carter, age 72, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was charged by criminal complaint with mailing envelopes containing suspicious powders to the New York State Gaming Commission in Schenectady, New York.

The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Thomas F. Relford, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Carter was charged in a criminal complaint with conveying false information and hoaxes. He appeared yesterday in Albany federal court before United States Magistrate Judge Christian F. Hummel, and was ordered released with conditions.

Carter is accused of using the U.S. mail to send envelopes containing white power and other substances to the New York State Gaming Commission, between April 15, 2019 and January 28, 2021. Samples from all the white powder and other substances were tested and did not contain hazardous material. The charge in the complaint is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The charge of conveying false information and hoaxes carries a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison, a 1-year term of post-imprisonment supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.

Continue Reading Below

Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ashlyn Miranda and Richard Belliss.