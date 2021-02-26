Aiken Resident Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison on Meth Charges

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr. announced that Christopher J. Ford, 49, of Aiken County, was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and for violation of his supervised release.

Evidence presented in court established that the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) initiated an investigation into the narcotics distribution activities of Kenneth Evans and Eddie Brockington, co-defendants in the case. Through controlled purchases and other investigative techniques, agents learned that members of the conspiracy purchased and distributed large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin for Evans and Brockington. Some of the individuals charged were responsible for transporting multi-kilogram amounts of methamphetamine and heroin into South Carolina and then distributing the drugs throughout the state. Ford and others were involved in purchasing and distributing methamphetamine in the Aiken County area for Evans.

United States District Judge J. Michelle Childs of Columbia sentenced Ford to ten years in federal prison, followed by eight years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

Ford had been on federal supervised release for a prior conviction for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine when he committed this offense. Judge Childs sentenced Ford to a consecutive 12 months in prison for violating his previous supervised release.

The case was investigated by agents of the DEA and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney William K. Witherspoon prosecuted the case.