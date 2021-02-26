CNN reports bombing of Syria “Mostly Peaceful”

Loading...

Via Zergreport – CNN today reported that the bombing of Syria by Joe Biden last night was mostly peaceful. CNN anchor Chris Cuomo reported that the bombing raid that killed 14 was in protest of Iran’s meddling in Syrian affairs and for the most part, was just and peaceful.

“Joe Biden launched a peaceful airstrike on targets across Syria tonight,” Cuomo said. “Most of the bombs that landed sent a message that was filled with peace, unity and harmony and this bombing hopes to pave the way for peace in the Middle East.”

Loading...