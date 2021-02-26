Dallas police arrest man for murder at downtown Hilton Garden Inn

DALLAS, TX – Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Jonathan Wernhammer at the Pacific Avenue Hilton Garden Inn on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at approximately 11:52 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call at the Hilton Garden Inn located at 1600 Pacific Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found the victim Jonathan Robert Wilner Wernhammer, a 38-year old white male, lying on his apartment floor with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Through the course of the homicide investigation, suspect Vivianna Isabel Alvarez, a 20-year old Latin female, was arrested for the murder of the victim. She was transported to the Dallas County Jail and charged with murder. A magistrate will set her bond.