Irmo Man Sentenced to 19 Years in Federal Prison on Narcotics and Firearms Charges

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr., announced today that Steve Seman Hattar, 57, of Irmo, was sentenced to 19 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Evidence presented to the Court showed that, on October 31, 2019, officers from Richland County Sheriff’s Department made a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Hattar and located suspected methamphetamine, heroin, and other narcotics, as well as three firearms and ammunition. Later that day, law enforcement searched a hotel room used by Hattar and found methamphetamine and other narcotics. Further investigation revealed Hattar had trafficked some 43 kilograms of methamphetamine and one kilogram of heroin in the six months prior to the traffic stop. Hattar had previously served a significant sentence for a federal drug crime in another state.

Senior United States District Judge Joseph F. Anderson, Jr. sentenced Hattar to 228 months in federal prison, to be followed by a ten-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Assistant United States Attorney Katherine Flynn prosecuted the case.