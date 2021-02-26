Luzerne County Man Pleads Guilty To Drug Trafficking And Firearms Offenses

SCRANTON, PA – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Caleb Guerrier, age 39, of Hanover Township, pled guilty on February 24, 2021, before U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion, for being a convicted felon in possession of firearms and ammunition and being in possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

According to Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, the charge of felon in possession of firearms and ammunition stems from an incident in March 2014, in which investigators served a search warrant at Guerrier’s residence and seized a cache of weapons and ammunition, including five semi-automatic pistols, three of which had obliterated serial numbers, one sawed-off shotgun, multiple boxes of assorted ammunition, drug paraphernalia and $195 in United States currency. Guerrier is a convicted felon and is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition. The charge of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine stems from a separate incident in June 2016, in which investigators searched a storage unit which Guerrier rented in Wilkes-Barre Township and seized crack cocaine and additional amounts of ammunition.

Judge Mannion ordered that a presentence investigation take place. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Luzerne County Drug Task Force, and the Hanover Township Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Robert J. O’Hara is prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) , a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

Continue Reading Below

A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

Guerrier faces a maximum possible penalty of up to thirty years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a $1,250,000 fine

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the Judge is also required to consider and weigh a number of factors, including the nature, circumstances and seriousness of the offense; the history and characteristics of the defendant; and the need to punish the defendant, protect the public and provide for the defendant’s educational, vocational and medical needs. For these reasons, the statutory maximum penalty for the offense is not an accurate indicator of the potential sentence for a specific defendant.

Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.