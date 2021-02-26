Parmelee Man Sentenced for Assault

PARMELEE, SOUTH DAKOTA – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Parmelee, South Dakota, man convicted of Assault With a Dangerous Weapon was sentenced on February 22, 2021, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Jean Xarles Neck, a/k/a John Neck, age 21, was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100. Restitution may also be ordered.

Neck was indicted by a federal grand jury on October 14, 2020. He pled guilty on November 30, 2020.

The conviction stemmed from an incident that occurred on June 6, 2020, in Todd County, South Dakota. On that date Neck assaulted an individual, by discharging a firearm multiple times at a home where the individual was an occupant.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

This case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice's signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.

This case was investigated by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Elmore prosecuted the case.

Neck was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

