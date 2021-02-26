Report claims China subjecting U.S. State Department Employees to COVID-19 Anal Testing

Loading...

BEIJING, CHINA – Multiple sources have been reporting bizarre details about China’s new COVID-19 anal swab testing and some are saying the Chinese Communist Party is subjecting U.S. officials to such testing. In a report by VICE, the progressive news network said they received confirmation that such testing has occurred from the U.S. State Department.

After reports in the U.S. circulated, China denied they were subjecting the tests to U.S. diplomats. Those tests are now required by anyone entering the country, but diplomats are supposed to be exempt.

China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian denied the U.S. claims in a Press Conference on Thursday, “China has never required US diplomatic staff stationed in China to conduct anal swab tests”.

Vice reported:

“The State Department never agreed to this kind of testing and protested directly to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when we learned that some staff were subject to it,” a State Department spokesperson told VICE World News on Wednesday. The spokesperson said Beijing had assured Washington that the test was given “in error” and that diplomatic personnel were exempt from the test, which was mandatory for incoming travelers in some parts of China. “We have instructed staff to decline this test if it is asked of them, as was done in the past.”’

Reuters reported, “China’s foreign ministry denied on Thursday that U.S. diplomats in the country had been required to take anal swab tests for COVID-19, following media reports that some had complained about the procedure.”

The Chinese government believes the COVID-19 anal swab test is more accurate than the traditional sinus swab tests done throughout the rest of the world. In January, China expanded its anal swab testing to the shock and dismay of the world and its citizens.