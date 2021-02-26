Sioux Falls Man Sentenced for being Felon in Possession of a Firearm

SIOUX CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, man convicted of Felon in Possession of a Firearm was sentenced on February 22, 2021, by U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier.

Anthony James Howard, age 28, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Howard was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 20, 2020. He pled guilty on November 23, 2020.

The conviction stemmed from an incident on April 20, 2020, when Howard, possessed a Glock handgun. Sioux Falls police responded to a report of shots fired, and found spent shell casings in the street. A few hours later, police found Howard passed out in his vehicle with methamphetamine and a gun. The shell casings found at the scene matched the caliber of gun found in Howard’s possession. Howard had previously been convicted of a felony, which prohibited him from possessing any firearms or ammunition.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Sioux Falls Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey C. Clapper prosecuted the case.

Howard was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

