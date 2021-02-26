Trump will accomplish more from Mar-A-Lago than Biden will from White House, Guilfoyle says at CPAC

Loading...

ORLANDO, FL – Kimberly Ann Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump, Jr. said today at CPAC that President Joe Biden is “leading from behind”, from behind Vice President Kamala Harris.

“He’s leading from behind that is,” she said laughing. “Behind Kamala that is.”

She then took a shot at reporters in attendance.

“The reporters in the back of the room are trying desperately to write our obituary,” she said. “But we are alive and well in this country.”

Guilfoyle served as an advisor to Donald Trump and was a prosecutor in Los Angeles. She is the ex-wife of Democrat Governor Gavin Newsome. She was married to Newsome from 2001 until 2005. Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. have been engaged in a relationship since 2018.

She said the press wants America to believe the conservative movement is dead.

“We aren’t going anywhere,” she said. “President Trump is not going anywhere! President Trump will do more from his desk in Mar-A-Lago and accomplish more in the next four years than Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will do in the White House.”