Jackson man held two kids, dirt bike riders at gunpoint

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – There are some people who yell at kids to stay off their grass and complaining about kids doing kid things and then there’s a Jackson man who approached two kids riding dirtbikes in woods by his home with a loaded rifle.

Jackson Police said that on Friday, at 4:44 pm dispatchers received a call from a man upset with kids riding their dirtbikes in the woods who had held the two riders at gunpoint until police arrived.

“Upon arrival, they searched the wooded area behind the residence with before being directed to the actual location of the incident in the woods of Werko Place. Dispatch advised officers the male subject was on the phone with them and was going to place his hands in the air as they arrived,” the Jackson Police Department said. “Officers located a male subject standing in the woods with his phone up to his ear. A loaded 22 caliber rifle was observed approximately 25 feet from where he was standing as well as multiple rounds located in his pocket.”

The two individuals, who were reportedly held at gunpoint, stated that they were encountered by the armed suspect as they were trying to navigate their way out of the woods while they were riding their dirt bikes.

“According to their statements, the suspect had pointed the firearm at them several times and would not allow them to leave, directing them to exit their bikes and to come with him,” the department said in a statement. “At one point during the encounter when one of the victims refused to comply, in fear of what may happen had he followed, the suspect then reportedly pressed the muzzle of the firearm into his stomach with his finger on the trigger as a scare tactic. According to the victims, the suspect then stated that he would be contacting both victim’s parents before calling the police himself.”

The suspect stated to officers that he was sitting in his home when he could see two individuals drive past his house on dirt bikes. He then advised officers he exited his home with his 22 Caliber rifle and entered the woods looking for the individuals. The suspect also informed officers he did not point his rifle at the two individuals and that he had the rifle under his arm when he approached them.

The suspect, later identified as Roger Stewart, was arrested and charged with Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes and Aggravated Assault. Stewart was lodged in the Ocean County Jail as a result of his charges.