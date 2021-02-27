Phil Murphy: 95% of New Jersey COVID-19 Deaths Were Age 50 and Above in First Year of Pandemic

Loading...

TRENTON, NJ – As the pandemic reaction by New Jersey governor rages on against small businesses, restaurants, entertainment venues and other small business establishments, Phil Murphy on Friday reported that 95% of the state’s COVID-19 fatalities occurred in elderly citizens aged 50 and up.

“Exactly 80% of the fatalities are ages 65 and up, exactly 80%. If you then go down to the age of 50 and go 50 and up, you get to 95.6% of the fatalities,” Murphy said. “So this has been a pandemic that has hit in places all over the state, all over demographics, all over age groups, but it has disproportionately clobbered older New Jerseyans. Judy, thank you.”

Murphy also noted that four patients under the age of 18 have died from COVID-19 in the past year since the pandemic began.

Most patients under the age of 50 experience mild to moderate symptoms and do not require hospitalization in a virus that typically takes from one to two weeks to pass in most individuals under the age of 50.

