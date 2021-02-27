MeToo Murphy declines comment on pal Andrew Cuomo’s sexual assault allegations

Loading...

TRENTON, NJ – When it comes to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, he has a lot to talk about. Each week, the governor has addressed the state three to five times per week since the COVID-19 pandemic began. He has spoken about multiple topics that don’t pertain to New Jersey over the past year during those meetings, except when it comes to allegations of sexual harassment in his own circle and now when sexual harassment claims are made against his close friend, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

When asked about his stance on Cuomo’s sexual assault allegations, Murphy put his former “Me too” self on the shelf.

“As it relates to Governor Cuomo, I have a general sense of things but let me just say this: A, my nose is pressed against the Jersey glass morning noon and night. And B, he has been an extraordinary partner at every step of the way in this pandemic,” Murphy said. “And by the way yesterday, chaired the session in his capacity as chair of the NGA, the National Governors Association, that we have with President Biden. He’s been a great partner and his team has been as well.”

After all, the man is a freakin’ Emmy Award winner, cut him some slack.

Two years ago when Trump U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was being grilled in his U.S. Senate confirmation hearing about what has been a since-debunked sexual assault claim, Murphy served as judge, jury, and executioner.

“This is a prosecutorial mindset and the presumption that you’re guilty as a woman who raises her hand and says something happened to me ought to have all of our hair on fire — not just women, but men and women,” Murphy said at the time. “It’s completely unacceptable.”

With little evidence lodged against him, MeToo Murphy had convicted Justice Kavanaugh as a deviant sexual pervert, guilty as charged.

“He ought to just pack up and leave town,” MeToo Murphy said.

Murphy wasn’t always the MeToo governor he claimed to be during the Kavanaugh trial. There was that one time one of his staffers, Katie Brennan accused one of Murphy’s closest aids of sexual assault. Murphy stood silent during her entire ordeal.

When the State of New Jersey finally settled the Brennan sexual assault case in May of 2020, they agreed to pay the victim for her damages and anguish that came as a result of her sexual assault by a Murphy aide.

“Speaking out gave me strength. My position allowed me to advocate on behalf of myself and other survivors. This $600,000.00 fund will allow low-income survivors in Hudson County to seek justice, who may not otherwise be able,” said Katie Brennan. “We have made great progress through awareness, legislation, and the reforms in this agreement. This is just the beginning. Victims, perpetrators, all of us – we are all accountable for ending sexual violence. There cannot be any bystanders.”

