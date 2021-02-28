After raising $90 million Black Lives Matter being asked by local chapters, “Where’s all the money?”

Loading...

The Associated Press released a report declaring the national chapter of Black Lives Matter raised $90,000,000 in 2020, leaving many local chapters on the front lines of the organization risking arrest and even worse, death in some cases, “Where’s the money?”

Recently, frontline local factions of Black Lives Matter began to question those donations and how the money was spent. A coalition of BLM chapters across America signed a petition and delivered it to the national BLM organization, demanding financial oversight and transparency.

BLM said it committed $21.7 to fund local chapters, but many chapters said they never received a penny from the national organization. BLM said it spent $20 million of the #90 million raised in 2020.



Those groups included BLM chapters in D.C., Philadelphia, Chicago, New Jersey, Oklahoma City, Indianapolis, New York State, San Diego and others.

“To the best of our knowledge, most chapters have received little to no financial support from BLMGN since the launch in 2013. It was only in the last few months that selected chapters appear to have been invited to apply for a $500,000 grant created with resources generated because of the organizing labor of chapters. This is not the equity and financial accountability we deserve,” the local chapters asked. “analysis and vision within BLMGN For years there has been an inquiry regarding the financial operations of BLMGN and no acceptable process of either public or internal transparency about the unknown millions of dollars donated to BLMGN, which has certainly increased during this time of pandemic and rebellion.”

The group focused on newly appointed BLM national leader Patrisse Cullors, claiming they never had a chance to vote on an executor and were never asked their opinion about who should lead the movement.

Black Lives Matters financials have been kept a secret from both its members and the media.