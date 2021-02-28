Dallas police arrest Oasis Apartment woman for murder of Timothy Nelson

DALLAS, TX – On Sunday, February 28, 2021, at 6:21 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call at the Oasis Apartments located at 9690 Forest Lane. Officers found the victim Timothy Alfred Nelson, a 54-year old white male, lying on the ground in front of his apartment door with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.
The Homicide Unit responded and assumed investigative responsibility. Through the course of this investigation, detectives determined that suspect Titia Green, a 41-year old white female, was responsible for the murder of the victim. Green was arrested and charged with murder.