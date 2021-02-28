Here are five highly rated DUI and DWI lawyers in Toms River Township

Loading...

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Mistakes happen and lawyers know that, so do judges and juries. If you’ve been charged with a DUI in Toms River, there’s a website called AVVO that can help you investigated lawyers in Toms River before you make your first call. AVVO offers lawyer reviews and ratings and when it comes to handling DUI’s, here are the five of the top rated DUI lawyers in Toms River.

Top 5 Rated DUI and DWI Lawyers in Toms River

Steven Hernandez – Toms River Dui Lawyer

Steven Hernandez is a DUI lawyer with 17 years of experience in representing defendants. His office is located at 805 Main Street near Downtown Toms River across from Shut Up and Eat.

“Mr. Hernandez is a Sustaining member in the pretigous National College for DUI Defense (NCDD) and the DUI Defense Lawyers Association (DUIDLA), actively participating in many of their rigorous training seminars they conduct. Mr. Hernandez has successfully completed the DUI Detection & Standardized Field Sobriety Testing, and is one of a handful of NJ lawyers to be trained as a Field Sobriety Test Instructor and was the first attorney in New Jersey to receive his Forensic Sobriety Assessment (FSA) Certificate, by demonstrating knowledge of the science and forensic use of roadside sobriety testing. He is also a certified Alcotest 7110 operator.”

Thomas Campo – DUI Lawyer in Toms River

Thomas Campo maintains an office at 680 Hooper Avenue across from the Donovan Catholic High School and St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church. He is a criminal defense attorney that handles DWI and DUI cases.

“I am a criminal and municipal defense attorney who has been practicing in the State of New Jersey since 1993. Initially, my experience was in the capacity as a County Prosecutor in the Essex County Prosecutors Office and Monmouth County Prosecutors Office. I later had the opportunity to serve as the Municipal Prosecutor in over twenty (20) towns throughout Ocean and Monmouth Counties. I represent those charged in the Superior Court, Federal District Court and various municipalities throughout the State of New Jersey. If you are facing a criminal offense, have been charged with a DWI, Refusal or even a traffic violation, you can give me a call anytime 24/7 for a free consultation at 732-691-3427.”

Continue Reading Below

With 72 reviews, Camp maintains a 5 star rating.

Colin Bonus – Highly recommended DWI lawyer with a near perfect rating

Colin Bonus specializes in DWI and DUI, AVVO says. He has been licensed for 36 years. His office is on 29 Hadley Avenue in Downtown Toms River behind the Ocean County Garage. he is rated a nearly perfect score on AVVO.

“My practice is dedicated exclusively to the defense of DWI and DUI charges. I am among approximately 50 attorneys in the state that are certified by Draeger on the Alcotest 7110, the instrument used to test breath samples for blood alcohol content (“BAC”). I have also been certified as an instructor in Standardized Field Sobriety Testing by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.”

Loading...

John P. Reilly – DWI & DUI Lawyer in Toms River

John P. Reilly is a criminal defense attorney that is frequently in court defending DUI and DWI cases. He has been a practicing lawyer for 30 years.

“John P. Reilly has been winning cases and delivering results in Toms River, Ocean County, and throughout the state of New Jersey for more than 30 years. He practices in nearly every facet of the law and can consult on a variety of issues”

Edward Dimon – Toms River DWI and Criminal Defense Attorney in Toms River

A former Assistant Prosecutor in Ocean County, Mr. Dimon knows both sides of the law. Based out of his office on water street in Toms River, Dimon specializes in criminal defense, DWI and DUI cases. He has nearly 50 years of experience as a licensed and practicing lawyer in New Jersey.

Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.

This list was based upon reviews and ratings on AVVO and none of the lawyers on this list have any relationship to Shore News Network whatsoever.