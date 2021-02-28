Man shot on Thornton Street in Albany

Loading...

ALBANY, NY – On Sunday, February 28, 2021 at approximately 4:40 p.m., staff from Albany Medical Center Hospital notified police that a 25-year-old man entered the emergency room with a single gunshot wound to his upper leg. Upon arrival, the victim told officers he sustained the injury while in the area of Thornton Street and Swinton Street. The victim is being treated at the hospital for what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries. At this time the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518 -462-8039.

