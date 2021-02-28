Panama City teen charged with lewd acts against child, child pornography

Loading...

PANAMA CITY, FL – A Panama City man has been charged with multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts on more than one child under the age of 12 as well as the production of child pornography.

Investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child pornography. As a result of the tip, detectives with the Panama City Police Department who specialize in Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) initiated an investigation.

Through their investigation, 15-year-old Justin Xavier Wilson was identified as a suspect in the case. As the investigation continued and evidence was collected, it was confirmed that Wilson was in possession of child pornography that depicted more than one victim under the age of 12.

Wilson was charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 12 and three counts of production of child pornography.

Detectives are working with the Department of Children and Families and the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center to ensure that the victims and their families receive all available services.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected in this case.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.