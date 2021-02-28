South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says “Dr. Fauci is wrong a lot”

Loading...

ORLANDO, FL – South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem on Saturday criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci saying the renowned infectious disease doctor has been wrong a lot. He said Fauci initially told Noem that his state would have 10,000 patients in the hospital at one time. It turns out, the state hit the concurrent patient ceiling at just 600 patients. To date, just 6,610 South Dakota residents needed to be hospitalized and 1,886 died in the year since the pandemic began.

50% of the state’s cases have been in long-term care facilities. 865 of the 1,886 deaths in the state were elderly long-term care patients.

“Now Dr. Fauci, he told me that on my worst day I’d have 10,000 patients in the hospital,” Noem said. “On our worst day, we had a little over 600. I don’t know if you agree with me, but Dr. Fauci is wrong a lot.”