Trump says Biden administration is worst first month of any presidency in U.S. history

ORLANDO, FL – President Donald J. Trump, speaking for the first time since leaving the White House on Inauguration Day said his predecessor, President Joe Biden has just had the worst first month of any U.S. president in the history of the country. Presumably, Trump thinks Biden is having a worse time than President William Harrison who actually got sick and died in his first month in office.

“Joe Biden has had the most disastrous first month of any President in modern history, that’s true. Already the Biden administration has proved that they are anti-jobs, anti-family anti-borders, anti-energy, anti-women, and anti-science. In just one short month we have gone from America first to America last,” the President said. “Think about it, right? America last.”

Trump added that under Joe Biden, everything his administration worked hard to achieve is now going to hell.

“There is no better example than the new and horrible crisis on our Southern border. We did such a good job. It was all worked, nobody’s ever seen anything as we did and now he wants it all to go to hell. When I left office just six weeks ago, we had created the most secure border in U.S. history,” Trump said. “We had built almost 500 miles of a great border wall that helped us with these numbers because once it’s up, they used to say, “The wall doesn’t work.” Well, you know what I’ve always said? Walls and wheels, those are two things that will never change.”

