Worcester police investigation shoot of 47-year old man

WORCESTER, MA – On February 28th, 2021 at about 2:20 PM, Worcester Police officers were dispatched to a Piedmont St address for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a forty-seven-year-old male shooting victim. The victim was given medical assistance by the first responding officers and then turned over to paramedics, who transported him to the hospital by ambulance. The Detective Bureau arrived and took over the investigation.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have information about this incident, please send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous web-based message at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

