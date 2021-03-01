After leading charge to shut down CA schools, this teachers union president caught dropping daughter off at private in-person school

Loading...

BERKELEY, CA – The Berkeley, California school district remains closed to in-person training, but that didn’t stop the Berkeley Federation of Teachers Union President Matt Meyer from taking his own daughter to an in-person private school.

A video of Meyer’s actions was shared this week by a group of frustrated Berkeley moms called “Guerilla Momz” who followed Meyer on his way to drop off his young daughter at a private school.

“Meet Matt Meyer. White man with dreads and president of the local teachers’ union. He’s been saying it is unsafe for *your kid* to be back at school, all the while dropping his kid off at private school,” the group said.

Do you enjoy Shore News Network? Please consider supporting this site as big tech continues their crackdown on any media that doesn't agree with them. Click here to donate today.

The Berkeley schools have been closed, but Meyer’s union recently reached a tentative agreement to reopen schools in March and April if teachers can get their COVID-19 vaccines.

Continue Reading Below