After leading charge to shut down CA schools, this teachers union president caught dropping daughter off at private in-person school

BERKELEY, CA – The Berkeley, California school district remains closed to in-person training, but that didn’t stop the Berkeley Federation of Teachers Union President Matt Meyer from taking his own daughter to an in-person private school.
A video of Meyer’s actions was shared this week by a group of frustrated Berkeley moms called “Guerilla Momz” who followed Meyer on his way to drop off his young daughter at a private school.
“Meet Matt Meyer. White man with dreads and president of the local teachers’ union. He’s been saying it is unsafe for *your kid* to be back at school, all the while dropping his kid off at private school,” the group said.
The Berkeley schools have been closed, but Meyer’s union recently reached a tentative agreement to reopen schools in March and April if teachers can get their COVID-19 vaccines.