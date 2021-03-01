Did former CIA director John Brennan of North Bergen say he was embarrassed to be a white male?

NORTH BERGEN, NJ – Former CIA director John Brennan, a New Jersey native who served under former U.S. President Barack Obama is being accused this week of saying he is embarrassed for being a white male. The claim was made several times on Twitter in an attempt to mock the former CIA Director.

It all started on MSNBC report regarding alleged false claims by Republicans about the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Former CIA Director John Brennan says "I'm increasingly embarrassed to be a white male these days," which prompts MSNBC's Nicole Wallace to laugh pic.twitter.com/cbNS8oQ1eK — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) March 1, 2021

During that interview, former CIA Director John Brennan did in fact admit his embarrassment for being a white male.