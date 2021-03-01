Epic Troll: Trump hints at 2024 campaign, and “beat them for the third time”

ORLANDO, FL – Former U.S. President Donald J. Trump exploded the minds of the liberal Twitterverse on Sunday when he not only hinted that he may run for President again in 2024, but that he reinforced his claim that he was the winner of the 2020 election. Trump’s comment sparked a new outbreak of what many call “Trump Derangement Syndrome” on Twitter.

“Actually, as you know, they just lost the White House. But it’s one of those things. But who knows, who knows? I may even decide to beat them for a third time,” Trump joked. “Okay? For a third time. True. Joe Biden defunded the border wall and stopped all future construction, even on small open sections that just needed to be finished up routine little work, it’s already been bought. Wait until the contractors get to them. And they say, “No, it costs us much more money not to finish this small section than if we finished it.” That’s going to be nice. Wait until you see those bills start pouring in.”

I may even decide to beat them a third time – Donald Trump talking about the democrats in 2024. I see him all the time but I still miss him on the world stage. Simply awesome! pic.twitter.com/KjkQgpJ0ZS — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 28, 2021

Trump contends that the 2020 election was rife with election fraud which allowed President Joe Biden to win, but he was unable to prove that case in the courts. His legal team was unsuccessful in proving voter fraud.

The liberal Twitterverse got busy fact-checking the claim…missing his apparent troll of the entire Democrat party, the left and even some within in his own party.