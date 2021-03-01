Indian River Deputies Ticket Porches, Lamborghinis and McLarens During “Charity Driving Rally”

Loading...

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL – Some drivers in an alleged charity rally drive from Orlando to Miami Beach which including some very expensive cars received tickets and will now be making a charity donation to the County of Indian River County Sheriffs Department said more than 40 sports cars, including Lamborghinis, Porsches and McLarens, drove through Indian River County – several of them breaking a number of traffic laws in the process.

Our deputies got word from residents that these cars were flying down US 1 and State Road 60, among other roads. Deputies went on patrol and found a number of the drivers were speeding – including two who were traveling well in excess of 100 mph.

Drivers who were stopped and ticketed told deputies they were participating in a charity rally from Miami to Orlando and back – but they couldn’t name the charity they were helping.

Two of the drivers ticketed – the ones going well over 100 mph – will have a mandatory court appearance and have to pay a minimum $1,000 fine. The vehicles were a black Porsche and a red McLaren.

“They were stupid, really, really stupid,” said Lt. Christian Mathisen.

Another driver, in an orange Lamborghini, was traveling westbound on State Road 60, with his doors rotated open and switching lanes.

“He got a ticket, too,” Mathisen said.

Deputies tracked the drivers from the south county line at US 1 to 4th Street and US 1, to the barrier island and Costa D’este, then US 1 at 37th Street, where a driver blew through a red light. Eventually, the drivers hit State Road 60.

Tickets issued to the drivers who were stopped included speeding, careless driving, and running a red light.

Deputies heard from the group that they would be seeking an alternative route on the way back to Miami in hopes of avoiding Indian River County.